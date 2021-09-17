(Red Oak)-- This year's This and That Vendor and Craft Show is Sunday (9-19) from 11 AM - 3 PM at the white building on the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Red Oak.
Amber Nelson joined the KMA Morning Show Friday to discuss the event. Nelson says many local vendors will be present.
"Sunday on the 19th, we will be setting up, and we will be all set up by 11:00," Nelson said. "We will have Gina's Kitchen. She'll be providing our food. She's going to have two meal choices, so there will be a variety. She's going to have some sweet and sour chicken for those who like that, or she'll have sloppy joes for people who want something different.
"She's also going to have snow cones she's got four different flavors of that so, she'll have a little variety. We also have another trailer out there. J's Coffee and Donuts will be there also."
Other items at the show include pumpkins, custom tumblers, fabrics, books, jewelry, and much more. To hear the full interview with Nelson, click below.