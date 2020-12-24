(Shenandoah) -- With the arrival of Christmas, KMA News has a very special gift for you.
Be listening to KMA Saturday morning at 8:30 for a special holiday edition of "This Week In KMAland." In lieu of the usual review of the top local and regional news stories of the past week, and with our "Project 2020" series of reports airing this week and next, this week's program features some blasts from the past. Join host Mike Peterson as he opens the audio scrapbook, with clips of interviews with famous celebrities who have graced our microphones over the past 20 years.
Included are highlights from interviews with political figures--including George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Hilary Clinton, Bill Clinton and Eric Trump. Also included: interviews with famous journalists, area astronauts, a baseball legend, and some music legends, as well.
In case you miss Saturday's program, our holiday special is available on our "This Week In KMAland" page at kmaland.com beginning Saturday morning at 9.