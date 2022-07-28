(Undated) -- Three veteran lawmakers seek the Republican nomination for a northwest Missouri Senate seat.
One of the hotly-contested races in Tuesday's Missouri Primary is in Missouri's 12th State Senate District, a position currently held by State Senator Dan Hegeman, who is leaving due to term limits. Following the redistricting process completed earlier this year, the sprawling 12th district covers most of the state's northwest region, including Atchison, Nodaway, Holt, Gentry and Worth counties in KMAland.
Each of the candidates seeking the district's GOP nomination are no strangers to Missouri state government. Delus Johnson represented the Missouri House's 9th District from 2011-to-2019. He also served as a captain at the St. Joseph Fire Department and emergency medical technician at Andrew County Ambulance District. Johnson tells KMA News protecting Second Amendment freedoms is his first priority if elected to the Missouri Senate.
"There are some lawmakers--including some Republican lawmakers--that are basically allowing a person that's accused of mental instability to have their guns taken away immediately, without the due process of law, or without their day in court," said Johnson. "Law-abiding citizens are not the ones who are committing these horrendous crimes. So, as a state senator, my priority is to have the ability to stand up and kill or filibuster a bill, and I will filibuster a bill that impedes any citizens' right to own a firearm."
J. Eggleston currently represents Missouri's 2nd House District, covering Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry and Harrison counties. He currently owns a consumer electronics small business founded in 1994, providing television service to veterans in the Missouri Veterans Home in Cameron. Eggleston says he's focusing on the need for improved roads in northwest Missouri, as well as better internet services.
"Many years ago, the big project was rural water, or wire telephones," said Eggleston, "and even before that, just electricity to every home in northwest Missouri. This generation's infrastructure project is high-speed internet. We need to get that completed."
A retired high school vocational agriculture instructor, Rusty Black was elected to the Missouri House's 7th District, representing Grundy and Livingston counties and a portion of Linn County, in November, 2016. Black says the state's appropriation process is a big interest as a candidate.
"As an ag teacher, that was important to me," said Black. "We built a large complex and handled quite a bit of money through a small high school ag program. Good or bad, it took money to be able to do those things, and trying to control that and making sure it's used wisely was something I was very interested in. I will continue that focus if I end up being a state senator. I want to be involved on the state senate side--instead of calling it the budget committee, they call it the appropriations committee."
Whoever wins Tuesday's GOP primary faces Michael J. Baumil in the November general elections. Baumil is the lone candidate vying for the Democratic nomination. Polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.