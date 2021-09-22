(Glenwood) -- Three Mills County suspects face drug charges following their arrests Tuesday.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office reports 51-year-old Michael Grieger, 28-year-old Angel Bustillos Esparza, and 26-year-old Breanna Cheree Roberts, all of Kansas City, were arrested Tuesday night near the 28th mile marker on Interstate-29. Authorities say all three suspects have been charged with two counts Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
All three suspects are being held at the Mills County Jail, while Grieger and Esparza are both being held on $2,300 bond.
More from the Mills County Sheriff's Office can be found below.