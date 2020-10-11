(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials are alerting the public regarding another round of coronavirus cases in the district.
On Saturday evening, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson emailed separate letters to parents informing them of three new cases. Nelson's first letter indicated two students from the same family tested positive for COVID-19 at the K-8 Administration Building. About an hour-and-a-half later, Nelson emailed a second notice to parents confirming a high school student tested positive for COVID-19. School officials began notifying the students' families after being informed of the positive tests Saturday afternoon. Page County Public Health planned to contact families whose children were in direct contact with these families.
After consulting with county public health officials, it was determined that some students and staff members at the K-8 building and some students at the high school would be quarantined as a result of the exposure. Nelson says the K-8 exposure meant the end of the Shenandoah 8th grade volleyball team's season. The superintendent's letter added that the decisions were "the best course of action to avoid potentially spreading the virus, and for the health and safety of the children and staff involved," and that everyone in the district must step forward "to do what we can to help prevent the spread of COVID-19."
In a recent interview with KMA News, Nelson asked patrons to continue working with the district to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"It's maybe uncomfortable to go for testing, and to be quarantined, or to be asked to go seek medical evaluation," she said. "We believe it's the best interest of everyone involved that we all take these precautions. So, I would just ask for people to please continue to work with us and understand the situation, as all of us are asked to do.
"You make not like your face covering, but it's most certainly better than getting sick yourself, or exposing someone else. So, please consider wearing face coverings, and practicing social distancing, and all those other strategies. It's just critical," Nelson added.
The three latest cases brings the Shenandoah district's total to six thus far. Last week, a student in the district's preschool class at the Logan Administration Building tested positive. As a result, the preschool room is closed until October 19th, with the remaining students in remote learning. Other cases were a non-teaching staff member who tested positive before the start of the school year, and another preschool student who was absent for several days last month.
School officials will provide a further update on the district's COVID-19 situation at Monday's Shenandoah School Board meeting at 5 p.m. at the Logan Administration Building.