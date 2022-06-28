(Thurman) -- Thurman is getting ready for their own Fourth of July festivities next weekend.
Saturday, July 9 Thurman will be hosting their Independence Day Celebration for a day of family friendly enjoyment. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and coolers to keep up with all the goings-on. Joining the KMA "Morning Show," Thurman Hometown Pride Chair Jennifer Wendland walks through what all the day will include.
"First we have bingo, then we have our ice cream social," said Wendland. "We have a bags tournament, and then we have our freewill donation spaghetti dinner."
Also happening during the celebration are an unveiling of Thurman's new historical project, a concert by Shadow Ridge Band, and a fireworks show to complete the day.
Wendland says that Hometown Pride, the organizing group for the Fourth, is always looking for ways like their Independence Day Celebration to promote the town and grow community pride.
"Hometown Pride's been doing small projects here and there to better the community," said Wendland. "Things we've done is made banners that tell the history of our town, a beautiful park sign, and movie nights in the park -- things like that is what Hometown Pride works on. So, the money that we raise goes towards our projects."
Many of the events at Thurman's Independence Day Celebration are free, with some of the games either requiring an entry fee or freewill donation. Saturday's entertainment starts at 1 p.m. at City Park with bingo. The full rundown of the day can be found on the Thurman Iowa Facebook page. You can hear the full interview with Thurman Hometown Pride Chair Jennifer Wendland below.