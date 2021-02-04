(Sidney) -- Traveling was tricky through most of KMAland early Thursday morning because of another winter blast.
Light snowfall, combined at times with sleet and high winds, made for difficult road conditions. Most of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska were under a winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service until noon. This latest event was another job for city and county snow plows. Fremont County Engineer Dan Davis tells KMA News his crews were out in the elements early in the morning.
"We're plowing, and then we're putting down material," said Davis. "The stuff is cold enough, and with the wind blowing, it is freezing. So, we're going to have to get the material on, get it slushed up a bit, and get it bladed off--and that's what we're doing."
Davis says conditions improved slightly as the morning progressed.
"Earlier this (Thursday) morning, it was a lot worse," he said. "But, there's still a lot of blowing snow. So, you could have some areas that you could hit that are whiteouts, then they go away, you know, just as fast as you hit them. So, you have to be extra careful."
In terms of equipment, Davis says his department was in better shape during this event than last week's epic winter storm, when three of the county's vehicles were out of commission. Davis says the county coped by dividing routes between the remaining plows, and with help from Page County.
"J.D. (King) over at Page County was thoughtful enough," said Davis. "They had a spare, and we were able to borrow it for a couple of days to help us get some of that out of the way. And, we continued working on it during the week. We, you know, tried to get some of that knocked back farther away from the roadway to give us more room. We took the loaders out, and cleaned off the bridges, because it gets so thick there, and piles up that we had to get that out of the way. I think they did a good job of that."
Two of the three vehicles were back in service Thursday. Another truck is still under repair. Though this snowfall is the latest event in what has been an active weather system, Davis says it's still a normal winter thus far.
"Since we didn't have anything real early," he said, "It's still an okay winter, I guess I would call it. We'll see what the rest of February and part of March goes there. It might end up to be more average, or even above average for the amount of work we've done. We'll just kind of wait and see."
And, Davis says the county is in good shape in terms of supplies. In what he calls "great timing," three more loads of salt were delivered this week.