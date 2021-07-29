(Shenandoah) -- Tickets are on sale now for a special concert as part of the Shenandoah 150th anniversary celebration.
Edan Everly -- the son of Shenandoah native son Don Everly of the Everly Brothers -- will perform a concert along with a star-studded lineup on Saturday, September 25th at 7 p.m. at the Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium at Shenandoah High School. Bill Hillman is helping to organize the concert, and he says he's long-wanted the Everly legacy to play in Don and Phil's childhood community.
"We've been wanting to do something like this for a long time," said Hillman. "We were lucky to have met Edan -- who is Don's son -- several years ago. We've been after him over the years to either come and do a concert or just come and show him and the family around."
In addition to Edan, the show features musicians Stephan Dibbs Preston and Daria Grace, as well as the Killer Vees.
"He's bringing a lot of great musicians with him from New York, Philadelphia and all over the United States," said Hillman. "Part of his band is Bobby Vee's kids. Of course, they've played with everybody and anybody that's in rock 'n roll. The other people also have a lot of music behind them and have written a lot of songs and music."
Hillman likens the concert to the 1986 homecoming concert put on by Don and Phil in Shenandoah. Hillman says Edan was in attendance at that show as a teenager.
"He's always to come back and he's always wanted his daughter to be here when she was a teenager," said Hillman. "He's talking with his cousins and other relatives and trying to make it an Everly reunion. I guess that kind of depends on how COVID turns out. That's what we want. We want the Everlys to come to Shenandoah, learn their roots and enjoy themselves while they're here in Shenandoah."
Tickets are $25 or $30 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at The Depot Restaurant, Hy-Vee or the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association office. Tickets can also be purchased online at shenandoahiowa.net.