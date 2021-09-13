(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah is losing its park and recreation director.
Chad Tiemeyer announced on his Facebook page over the weekend that he's accepted the park and recreation director's post in the city of Carroll. Tiemeyer--who just finished his 6th year in Shenandoah--tells KMA News he took the Carroll job because he and his wife Lisa wanted a new adventure.
"It is just a really awesome opportunity for both of us, to look into the city of Carroll," said Tiemeyer. "It's another growing community in western Iowa, a lot going for it. We figured it would be a good step in both of our lives."
In reflecting on his years in Shenandoah, Tiemeyer says he's proud of the number of projects the park and rec department completed during his tenure.
"I guess the first project was the tennis courts there in Sportman's Park--that was a big one," he said. "We fixed quite a few leaks, and done some little updates here and there at the Wilson Aquatic Center. All brand-new scoreboards for the ballfield complexes there in Sportman's Park. We've done a couple of field renovations there, as well. Obviously, the new playground at McComb Park. It's just kind of a really long list that we're very proud of that we could bring to Shenandoah."
And, most recently, Tiemeyer says the city successfully took over the Shenandoah Golf Course's operations from the American Legion. Tiemeyer is also proud of the Shenandoah Community Fitness Center's growth over the years.
"I would put it up with most of the big city fitness centers," said Tiemeyer. "Normally, when you find a 24-7 access facility like it, it tends to be on the smaller side. But, you know, we have 14,000 square feet of workout facility. It's something that Shenandoah should be proud of, and continue to utilize."
He also appreciates all the community support his department has received during his time as director. Tiemeyer's last day as park and rec director is October 22nd. His new job in Carroll begins November 1st. Tiemeyer says the city plans to post the opening, and hopes to have his successor hired as soon as possible.