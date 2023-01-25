(Clarinda) – A stricter version of a leash law has passed a first reading in Clarinda.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday night, the Clarinda City Council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance amendment pertaining to animal control. The passage comes after the second reading of a leash law proposal failed at the council’s last meeting two weeks ago. At that meeting, council members asked City Manager Gary McClarnon to rewrite the amendment to require dogs to be either confined by a fence or a leash when they are not in their owner’s home.
"I did identify at-large, meaning not confined within an enclosure on the owner's or custodian's property," said McClarnon. "In other words, an animal would have to be confined on the property if it's outside the dwelling. The dog must be confined entirely to the owner or custodian's property. Basically, they would have to be on a leash or a rope or something like that."
The amendments passage came after the council heard from a couple of citizens on various animal control issues. Connie Richardson said she is still recovering from an attack in November by two at-large dogs while leaving her home to go on a walk. Richardson says she would support tighter restrictions on dogs running loose in the community.
"I don't want an attack by at-large vicious dogs to happen to anyone else," said Richardson. "I want everyone to feel safe walking on the walking trails, the boulevards, the sidewalks and even in their own yards and driveways. I support strengthening the animal control ordinance."
John Millhone also presented to the council on several incidents he has experienced with loose and vicious dogs in the community, including numerous incidents involving police intervention. Millhone encouraged the city to more strictly enforce at-large and vicious animal ordinances that are already on the books.
"I feel that that casts a large enough net that a leash ordinance is not needed," said Millhone. "I understand wanting to add stuff to everything, but that also gives the police department and other people room to work."
Millhone says more consistent enforcement and follow-through is needed by city officials to make any animal control ordinance effective.
"I hope that I can help somebody going forward not get attacked, not get hurt, not get jumped by these dogs that are just roaming loose," said Millhone. "It comes down a lot on the owners. I'm afraid there's nothing that's going to solve it 100%."
Following passage of the first reading, the council will consider a second reading at its next meeting. In other business, the council approved the addition of Anthony Card to the Clarinda Volunteer Fire Department and heard an annual Economic Development report from Amy McQueen.