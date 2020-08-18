(Shenandoah) -- It’s time to tee off at the Shenandoah Golf Course this weekend for the 2-Man Best Ball Golf Tournament.
The Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association is ready for it’s annual golf tournament beginning at eight in the morning on Saturday.
“Anytime you have a course that’s in the condition that ours is in we want to make sure that not only golfers in Shenandoah but from around the area can come and play our course and experience what we consider as one of the best layouts in the area,” spokesman for the event Bob Larson said.
The cost for the tournament will be $70 per person or $140 per team. The weekend will kick off with an optional par 3 contest on Friday night at six p.m.
“This is an annual event and probably the most popular event we have all year at the golf course. We’ve got 55 teams signed up so far and we have only around 10 tee times left so we are hoping to fill it up and the weather looks great so we are looking for a great weekend,” Larson said.
To reserve one of the few remaining tee times you can call 712-581-9507. Included in the entry fee will be a SKINS game and lunch provided by the Elm Street Grill from 11a.m.-2p.m. each day. Larson talked about this year's course conditions.
“I think the golf course is in superb condition despite the lack of rain recently. I’ve been a member of the Shenandoah golf course since 1981 and I have never seen the greens in better condition than they are right now,” Larson said.
