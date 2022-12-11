(KMAland) -- Three out of four U.S. consumers have experienced or been targeted by at least one form of fraud that can be tied to the holidays, according to new research by AARP's Fraud Watch Network.
Devorah Lanner, communications director with AARP Nebraska encourages everyone to be on the lookout for scammers working overtime to get people to click on links that may look legitimate, but which pose significant risks of identity theft and financial loss.
"If you click on an ad, or links from email and texts, you run the risk of having malicious software downloaded to your device. Which allows criminals to steal logins and passwords, even to your financial accounts," Lanner said.
The vast share of criminal activity includes end-of-year charitable donation requests, purchasing an item through an online ad, and receiving fake notifications about shipping issues. If you believe you may have been a victim of fraud, contact the Nebraska Attorney General's office online at ProtectTheGoodLife.Nebraska.gov '' or call toll free 800-727-6432.
Lanner said knowing the warning signs is an important first step to spotting and avoiding these schemes. In general, if an email, phone call or text seems too good to be true, buyer beware, and never provide any sensitive personal information on a call that you did not initiate. When it comes to making charitable donations, Lanner said do your research using tools available through the Better Business Bureau, Charity Navigator and Charity Watch.
"There are online charity watchdogs that can tell you how they rate the organization, and a record about how they use their charitable donations. And also whether they actually exist," Lanner said.
Scammers have become very sophisticated, and victims frequently find themselves looking at an exact replica of a website for a trusted retailer. Lanner said it's important to remember that everyone is equally vulnerable, and reporting scams can help authorities make it harder for your neighbors to fall victim.
"Nobody should feel ashamed or blame themselves for getting into that situation. You know, you may do everything that you think you're doing right, and still fall victim to a scam. And it's very important to report the scams when they happen," Lanner said.