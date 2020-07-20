(KMAland) -- With people focusing more on saving money now more than ever for reasons such as job loss, furlough, or simply higher costs how important is it to track your spending?
Sandra McKinnon a human sciences specialist in family finances with Iowa State Extension and Outreach gave some helpful tips on this tough task.
“It isn’t that you can’t go out to eat or stop and grab a drink or a snack but that type of spending can be reduced by planning ahead. Things such as taking lunch from home a few days outta the week or buying your favorite food and drink in bulk instead of individually,” McKinnon said.
In the daily rush of day to day activities people find themselves asking the question of where did my money go? Typical expenses such as rent or a phone bill are steady, whereas those expenses that happen in the rush of today’s society where some can get into trouble with their budget.
“Tracking our spending gives us a good picture of where we might be able to plug those spending leaks. So the tighter the budget the more important it becomes to keep track,” McKinnon said.
This may be a task that is easier said than done in the rush of the day however. The question then becomes how do I simplify this task?
“One of the easiest ways is to keep track of your receipts which give you real numbers and keep them in a jar or interview or writing it down someplace such as a calendar or computer,” McKinnon said.
To hear the full interview with McKinnon click below and for more information on keeping track of your spending habits you can contact Sandra McKinnon at sandram@iastate.edu.