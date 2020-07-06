(Nebraska City) – A Minnesota man has been selected as Nebraska City’s next city administrator.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council appointed David Todd to the post. Todd succeeds Grayson Path, who resigned back in April to accept the city manager’s job in Paris, Texas. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says Todd has experience in both city administration and law enforcement.
“Mr. Todd mostly recently has been city administrator at Albert Lea, Minnesota,” said Bequette. “Before that, he was at Pine Island, Minnesota, and before that, Lanesboro, Minnesota. Before that, he had a law enforcement background, and has a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Nebraska-Omaha.”
Todd was one of two semifinalists for the position. He, along with the other semifinalist, Matthew Rehder, were interviewed by the council in closed sessions last week. Bequette saluted Interim City Administrator Marty Stovall, City Clerk Randy Dunster and other city officials for their work since Path’s departure.
“First, I want to thank the city staff,” said Bequette, “especially Marty for stepping up to be interim administrator, and Randy for taking on some extra tasks. Commissioner (Gloria) Glover, I know done a lot of work, too, and the front for picking up some work. I want to thank you both.”
Todd’s hiring is contingent upon his acceptance of the position. The commissioners entered into a closed session at the end of the council meeting for contract negotiations. In other business, the council approved a resolution for a bidletting for Veterans Memorial Building projects, including new restrooms, mechanical and electrical upgrades, and a new elevator. The council also appointed Claudette Wielechowski and Nikki Johnson to the city’s library board.