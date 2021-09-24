(Clarinda) -- A long awaited track resurfacing project has finally made headway at Cardinal Field.
Meeting in regular session earlier this week, the Clarinda School Board received an update from Maintenance Director Craig Hill on the progress of the track's resurfacing. The project received approval from the board in May, and on Tuesday, Hill says Midwest Tennis and Track came and removed the old surface. He added this has prompted some concerns of the look for the homecoming game.
"It is an asphalt road, so it's not the prettiest thing in the world, but it's also not a warzone either," Hill said. "It can be walked on, the cheerleaders will be able to do whatever they need to do, the band will be able to get across it, so it will be fine."
Hill says the track surfacing company will be back on Monday to begin laying down the new surface. He added there was some concern then about managing the Clarinda Band Jamboree on October 2nd.
"Weather conditions look like we're going to be okay, they assured me they will do the south side of the track first where the bands will come on and off the field, and where they equipment will come on and off the field," Hill said. "Then they will do the rest of it later in the week. We will need to be diligent about keeping people off of it as much as possible during that week, and the week after."
Hill says he brought the idea up to delay the laying of the surface, but he added the new surface will need a considerable amount of curing time.
"They need several weeks for it to become fully cured, and then they need to come in and paint," Hill said. "If we waited until October, that means we wouldn't paint it until November and the temperatures and things get a little dicey. We all know that our Cardinal Relays are the first week of April, and if we don't paint it this fall, I don't want really want to guess on trying to paint it in March."
Hill added they will lay down material over the new surface for bands to walk across next weekend.
Clarinda Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News the track and field project is something she and her staff have wanted to complete since arriving in the district.
"One of the pieces that we knew we wanted to do is look at the current status of the track itself and how long of a life it had, (and) what kind of maintenance is needed for a track like that," Bergman said. "Also how do you do your football field in the right borders with your track and things like that."
While Hill and Bergman didn't specify a specific date of the track's completion, the hope is to have it ready for the Cardinal Relays in April.