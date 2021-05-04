Arrest

(Corning) -- Two suspects face charges following a weekend traffic stop in Adams County.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Damon Cappello of Winterset was arrested late Sunday evening for OWI, 2nd offense, driving while barred and possession of a controlled substance, 3rd offense. A passenger, 19-year-old Callysta Lage-Guttormson of West Des Moines was charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense, and allowing an unauthorized driver to drive. Both suspects were apprehended following a traffic stop by sheriff's deputies on Highway 34 shortly after 10:30 p.m. for speeding. During the traffic stop, a controlled substance was discovered in a search of the vehicle.

Both suspects were taken to the Adams County Jail.

