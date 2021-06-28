(Corning) -- Two Henderson residents were recently arrested on drug charges in Adams County.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-olds Robert Edward Reafleng and Sarah Kay Reafleng were arrested June 19th for possession of a controlled substance--marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of child endangerment. Robert Reafleng was also cited for not having a valid driver's license. The arrests stem from a traffic stop by officials with Lake Icaria State Park. Adams County authorities searching the vehicle found narcotics.
Both suspects remain held on bond in the Adams County Jail.