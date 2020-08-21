(Corning) -- A Red Oak man faces drug charges in Adams County.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 60-year-old Thomas Oscar Anderson was arrested Thursday evening for possession of a controlled substance, 2nd offense (methamphetamine), an aggravated misdemeanor, introducing contraband into a jail (cocaine), a class D felony, speeding, failure to provide insurance, failure to carry a registration card and stopping a vehicle on a paved road. Anderson was arrested after sheriff's deputies initiated a traffic stop for speeding.
Anderson is being held in the Adams County Jail.