Thomas Oscar Anderson

(Corning) -- A Red Oak man faces drug charges in Adams County.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 60-year-old Thomas Oscar Anderson was arrested Thursday evening for possession of a controlled substance, 2nd offense (methamphetamine), an aggravated misdemeanor, introducing contraband into a jail (cocaine), a class D felony, speeding, failure to provide insurance, failure to carry a registration card and stopping a vehicle on a paved road. Anderson was arrested after sheriff's deputies initiated a traffic stop for speeding.

Anderson is being held in the Adams County Jail.

