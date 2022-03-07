(Corning) -- A Missouri woman faces drug charges following a weekend arrest in Adams County.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Ashley Joy Fisher was arrested Sunday morning for possession of a controlled substance--marijuana, 2nd offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Fisher was arrested after the sheriff's office conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 25 and 250th Street shortly before 9:30 a.m.
Fisher is being held in the Adams County Sheriff's Office on $2,300 bond. Other charges are pending.
