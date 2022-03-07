Ashley Joy Fisher

Ashley Joy Fisher

(Corning) -- A Missouri woman faces drug charges following a weekend arrest in Adams County.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Ashley Joy Fisher was arrested Sunday morning for possession of a controlled substance--marijuana, 2nd offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Fisher was arrested after the sheriff's office conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 25 and 250th Street shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Fisher is being held in the Adams County Sheriff's Office on $2,300 bond. Other charges are pending.

Other recent arrests are listed with the Adams County Sheriff's report published here:

Download PDF Adams County Sheriff's Report 3/7/2022

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.