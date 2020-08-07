(Clarinda) -- A Lenox woman faces charges following a drug bust in Clarinda late Thursday afternoon.
Clarinda Police say 46-year-old Holly Ann Oliphant was arrested for felony possession with intent to deliver 62 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine. Police Chief Keith Brothers says Oliphant was arrested during a traffic stop at 22nd and Tarkio Streets at around 5:15 p.m. for failure to obey a stop sign, and K-9 Raiko alerting to the presence of drugs in the Toyota Vena Oliphant was operating.
Oliphant is being held in the Page County Jail without bond, pending an inital appearance before the county magistrate.