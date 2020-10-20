(Creston) -- Two suspects face charges following an early-morning traffic stop in Creston.
Creston Police say 29-year-old Anthony Roger Cross and 44-year-old April Danell Gross, both of Creston, were arrested shortly before 2:20 Tuesday morning at the intersection of Vine and Mills Streets. Cross is charged with possession of a controlled substance--3rd or subsequent offense, and carrying a concealed weapon. Gross is charged with driving while suspended, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cross is being held in the Union County Jail on $7,000 bond, while Gross was released after posting $600 bond.