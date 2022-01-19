Shenandoah Police Department

(Shenandoah) -- Two suspects were arrested following an early-morning traffic stop in Shenandoah.

Shenandoah Police say 35-year-old Tamara Herrera-Alberto of Shenandoah was arrested early Wednesday morning for possession of a controlled substance--methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Herrera-Alberto also had a valid arrest warrant in Mills County for a controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug tax stamp. She was also wanted on Douglas County, Nebraska warrants for possession of a controlled substance.

Police also arrested another passenger in the vehicle, 33-year-old Ramon Nelson of Omaha for possession of drug paraphernalia.

The arrests took place shortly after midnight when Shenandoah Police's K-9 unit conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of Highway 59 for an equipment violation. During the traffic stop, K-9 Remmi was deployed, and alerted to the odor of narcotics.

Herrera-Alberto is being held in the Page County Jail on $31,300 bond. Nelson was cited into court and released from custody. Fremont County sheriff's deputies assisted during the traffic stop.

