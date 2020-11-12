(Essex) – A Shenandoah man faces charges after being stopped in Fremont County earlier this week.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Walter Ragsdale was arrested late Tuesday afternoon for OWI 1st offense and interference with official acts, causing bodily injury. Ragsdale was also cited for speeding, open container and no valid driver’s license. Items stolen from an incident in Shenandoah were also recovered from the vehicle.
Ragsdale was arrested after the sheriff’s office stopped the suspect was stopped for speeding near the intersection of 120th Street and Highway 59 in Fremont County near Essex shortly after 4 p.m. Ragsdale also has charges pending in connection with an incident in Shenandoah prior to the traffic stop.
The suspect is being held in the Fremont County Jail on $1,000 bond.