(Sidney) -- A Council Bluffs man faces a long list of theft, drug and traffic charges following an arrest in Fremont County Tuesday.
Deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, along with the county's K-9 unit, arrested 52-year-old Steven Joseph Knight in connection with a traffic stop on Interstate 29. Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports Knight is charged with two counts of 2nd degree theft, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, operating without owners consent, possession of burglary tools, and driving while suspended. He was also cited for insufficient number of headlights, failure to maintain minimum speed, failure to carry a registration card, failure to provide proof of insurance, no valid commercial driver's license and violation of hazardous materials transportation regulations.
Knight is being held in the Fremont County Jail on $12,900 bond.