(Glenwood) -- An Omaha man faces drugs and weapons charges in Mills County.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Kyrell Deshawn Wells of Omaha was arrested Sunday for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and carrying weapons. The arrest steps from a traffic stop conducted by sheriff's deputies for an equipment violation. During the stop, a probable cause search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of a handgun with a 50-round magazine and marijuana. Wells was also flagged as a known gang member, and is on probation out of Nebraska.
Wells was released on bond from the Mills County Jail.