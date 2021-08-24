Kyrell Deshawn Wells

Kyrell Deshawn Wells

(Glenwood) -- An Omaha man faces drugs and weapons charges in Mills County.

The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Kyrell Deshawn Wells of Omaha was arrested Sunday for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and carrying weapons. The arrest steps from a traffic stop conducted by sheriff's deputies for an equipment violation. During the stop, a probable cause search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of a handgun with a 50-round magazine and marijuana. Wells was also flagged as a known gang member, and is on probation out of Nebraska.

Wells was released on bond from the Mills County Jail.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.