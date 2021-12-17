(Glenwood) -- An Omaha man faces drug charges after being stopped in Mills County Thursday.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 65-year-old Damon Lee Carmen was arrested on three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and failure to affix a drug tax stamp. The arrest took place following a traffic stop on a 1998 Infiniti near 3rd and Walnut Streets in Glenwood. During the traffic stop, Glenwood Police K-9 officer Zeke was deployed around the vehicle for a narcotics sniff. Authorities say methamphetamine, marijuana, Xanax and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.
Carmen was taken to the Mills County Jail, where he's being held on $42,000 bond.