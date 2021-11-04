(Red Oak) -- A Denison man faces charges after being pulled over in Montgomery County early Thursday morning.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Elton Dean Chandler was arrested for driving while barred, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of prescription medication. Chandler was arrested after deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of 140th Street and Highway 48 at around 1:50 a.m. During the investigation, deputies located drugs and paraphernalia.
Chandler was taken to the Montgomery County Jail, where he's being held on $2,000 bond.