(Red Oak) -- A Denison man faces charges after being pulled over in Montgomery County early Thursday morning.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Elton Dean Chandler was arrested for driving while barred, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of prescription medication. Chandler was arrested after deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of 140th Street and Highway 48 at around 1:50 a.m. During the investigation, deputies located drugs and paraphernalia.

Chandler was taken to the Montgomery County Jail, where he's being held on $2,000 bond.

