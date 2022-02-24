(Shenandoah) -- An Omaha man faces a bevy of charges following his arrest late Wednesday evening.
Shenandoah Police say 35-year-old Rick Allan Smith was arrested for OWI 1st offense and a valid Mills County warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of OWI 1st offense, which carries a $5,000 bond. The arrest took place after officers conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Highway 59 at around 11:30 p.m. for an equipment violation. Smith was also cited for having an open container and no valid driver's license.
Smith is being held in the Page County Jail on $6,000 bond.