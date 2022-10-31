(Clarinda) -- A Nodaway man faces drug charges in Page County following a weekend arrest.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 53-year-old Darryn Lyn Dugan was arrested early Saturday morning for possession of a controlled substance--methamphetamine, 3rd or subsequent offense, a class D felony, and OWI--drug, 1st offense. Dugan was arrested after the sheriff's office executed a traffic stop for a traffic violation at the intersection of 16th and Laperla Streets in Clarinda shortly before 12:30 a.m.
Dugan was released from the Page County Jail after posting $5,000 bond.