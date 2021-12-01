(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man faces drug charges following his arrest late Tuesday evening.
Shenandoah Police say 50-year-old Neal Jay Williams was arrested for possession of a controlled substance--methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance--marijuana, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest took place after officers conducted a traffic stop at around 10:50 p.m. in the 200 block of South Fremont Street for an equipment violation. K-9 officer Remmi was deployed, and alerted to the odor of narcotics.
Williams was released from custody after posting $2,600 bond, and was given a court date.