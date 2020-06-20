(Corning) -- A pair of Clarinda residents were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Adams County Saturday morning.
According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, a traffic stop was conducted around 9:30 a.m and K-9 Baxo was deployed. Upon further investigation, two arrests were made.
Brandi McElroy of Clarinda was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance Marijuana -- 2nd offense -- and Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. McElroy was also cited for speeding and failure to have a valid license.
A passenger -- Timothy Strange -- was charged with Possession of Marijuana. Both parties were transported to the Adams County Jail.