(KMAland) -- An Omaha trio was arrested on drugs and weapons charges in Fremont County Wednesday evening.
According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Interstate 29 near mile marker seven. The vehicle continued southbound before stopping at mile marker one.
Upon investigation, deputies discovered two loaded firearms, marijuana and ecstasy.
The driver, 20-year-old Deangelo Hall of Omaha was arrested for carrying weapons, felony eluding, possession of controlled substance -- 1st offense, no insurance, speeding and no valid driver's license.
A passenger, Adonis Williams Jr, 21 of Omaha, was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and an open container.
Another passenger, Elexus Bennette, 21 of Omaha, was arrested for carrying weapons, possession of controlled substance and open container.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the The Fremont County K9 Unit, Iowa State Patrol, Mills County Sheriff's Office and Hamburg Fire and Rescue.