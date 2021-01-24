(Kansas City) -- A new report calls for a crackdown on the booming illegal wildlife trade; activity that's been linked most recently to the spread of COVID-19.
Endangered species trafficking also has been an issue in Missouri.
The Endangered Species Coalition's 2020 top ten list of trafficked animals includes the pangolin, a mammal sold at the live-animal market where the coronavirus is thought to have made the jump to humans.
Jeanne Dodds, creative engagement director for the Coalition, said the illicit trade harms both wildlife and people.
"These species have been extracted from the wild by humans, so any transmission of virus is a human-caused problem; it's not a wildlife problem," Dodds argued.
Other species on the list are the diamondback terrapin and the yellow-headed parrot.
In recent years, conservation agents have issued their own crackdowns in Missouri, with a number of trafficking cases tied to the region.
They include the paddlefish sturgeon, prized for its eggs, which are sold as "paddlefish caviar." It has seen population declines in the Midwest due to overfishing.
Dodds noted in the past ten years, authorities have discovered an underground market for hummingbirds, which are trapped and killed in some cultures to make love charms.
"They're perceived to confer the ability to attract romantic attention," Dodds explained. "So, they're often stuffed and filled with different types of herbs, and are given spells that are said over them. And then, they're sold illegally on the black market, in states like California."
In Missouri, local agents said another concern is the trafficking of whitetail deer.
They said the illegal movement of these animals increases the risk of Chronic Wasting Disease.