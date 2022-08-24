(Shenandoah) -- One of many opponents of a proposed wind turbine project is calling for more transparency from Page County officials.
At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors fielded a barrage of questions from Jane Stimson regarding the county's communications with Invenergy officials. Stimson's questions come in wake of the supervisors' 2-1 approval of the proposed Shenandoah Hills turbine project earlier this month. While claiming transparency isn't Invenergy's forte, Stimson says it should be for county officials. Specifically, Stimson inquired about the methods Invenergy uses to contact the county, and whether they communicate with each of the supervisors. Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong says he's received both emails and phone calls from company officials in the past. But, he's unsure of whether Invenergy corresponds swith the other supervisors.
"It gets very confusing with the recommendations and requirements we have to jump through to make sure we don't talk with one, but not the other," said Armstrong. "If I get anything in the future, I'll be glad to share it, and make sure it's shared. I think it is, but I don't know."
Armstrong disclosed he's communicated with attorneys with Ahlers and Cooney regarding the project's mission plans and road use agreement, as well as turbine decommissioning provisions. Armstrong says Ahlers and Cooney lawyer Maria Brownell is expected to present information to the board regarding decommissioning in the future. Stimson, however, raised questions regarding unresolved issues, such as whether one of the proposed turbines violates the county's ordinance with its close proximity to the Wabash Trace.
"We've been putting this ordinance up here for everything," said Stimson. "Then, if it's against the ordinance, it's out, because Invenergy points back to the ordinance whenever they want to, and you guys do. So, I'm pointing to the ordinance now. The 5.5 miles (of distance)--it's under that."
Armstrong replied he would be glad to respond to Stimson's email with specific questions regarding the county's turbine ordinance. However, he indicated there's limits as to what information he can share.
"I have to be so very, very cautious of how I say and state things," said Armstrong, "because of the confidentiality, the way things are handed, the threat or concern of possible litigation from their point. We just have to be very cautious to make sure something isn't said that can be misconstrued, twisted around or repeated incorrectly. It's very confusing I wish it were much simpler than this, but it's not."
Stimson, meanwhile, claimed Invenergy should submit a new project application in light of the Wabash Trace situation, and unresolved issues regarding turbines placed near KYFR's transmitter tower. She also called for protection for residents living in the county's southwest corner living near a gas line. Stimson alleges two turbines are located near the gas line.
"I find it unbelievable that you wouldn't have wanted to get that settled before you approved the project," she said. "That is protecting the citizens of your county, instead of throwing them to Invenergy, and hoping that Buckeye will protect them."
Supervisor Jacob Holmes, who cast the lone dissenting vote against the project's application, says he's received no emails or phone calls from Invenergy.