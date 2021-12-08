(Red Oak) -- One person suffered possible injuries in a two-vehicle accident in Red Oak late Tuesday afternoon.
Red Oak Police say the accident occurred at the intersection of 4th and Oak Streets shortly after 3:30 p.m. Authorities say a 1999 Dodge Dakota pickup driven by Jordan Midkiff of Red Oak was attempting to turn left onto Oak Street when the sun glared in his eyes as he pulled into the intersection. Midkiff's vehicle collided with a 2007 Ford 500 L 4D driven by Jennifer Begay of Red Oak. Authorities say Begay's vehicle was eastbound on Oak Street turning left onto 4th.
Police say Begay was trapped inside the driver's side of the vehicle with the passenger airbag deployed. Begay was extricated by Red Oak firefighters, then taken by Red Oak Rescue to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital with suspected or no injuries. Midkiff was cited for a registration violation, failure to obey a stop sign, failure to yield the right of way and failure to provide proof of financial liability in an accident.
Red Oak Fire and Rescue, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Montgomery County Emergency Management and Montgomery County Communications assisted Red Oak Police.