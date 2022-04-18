(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah residents are invited to help rejuvenate the community's tree population later this week.
Members of Shenandoah's Park and Recreation and Tree Boards join the Iowa West Foundation and the Arbor Day Foundation in hosting a tree planting event Friday morning at 10 at McComb Park. Plans for the event were set after the tree board recently received a $9,000 grant from the Arbor Day Foundation through its Emerald Ash Borer Recovery Program for the purchase of trees, plus mulch, stakes and other materials.Tree Board Member Jamie Fowler tells KMA News the plantings are designed to mitigate the threat of Emerald Ash Borer in the community.
"It's supposed to mitigate some of the damage that we're expecting to receive from Emerald Ash Borer killing our ash trees in the community," said Fowler. "So, they kind of wanted to get ahead of that, and start funding people to go out and plant small trees that will grow up and maybe take the place of the ash that we are expected to lose in the next, I don't know, how many years--five to 10 years."
Though EAB has not been detected in Shenandoah, Fowler says there's space in McComb Park for new trees.
"There's a lot of ash trees in that park," she said, "but they're actually looking really healthy right now, so we don't want to go in and take anything out yet. But, we do have room in McComb Park for approximately 11, maybe one more tree that's going to go there. The tree board and I, we walked around the park and saw some open spaces that we will be able to fill."
Fowler says volunteers are needed to help plant the trees.
"We just would love to have a couple of people come out--maybe bring a shovel, some work gloves, wear closed-toed shoes," said McComb. "I'm going to have the holes pre-dug, so all they'll need to do is help get the trees into the holes, and put the soil back into the hole, and help mulch them. But, they'll be approximately 10 trees. It shouldn't take too long, depending on the number of volunteers that decide to come out. We're just going to be planting them and watering them, and getting them ready."
Participants are asked to assemble in the southeast corner of McComb Park. Fowler says the remaining trees will be planted in other city parks, including Gottsch and Garfield Parks.