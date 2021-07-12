(Red Oak) -- One area near Stanton received the brunt of severe storm activity moving through Montgomery County over the weekend.
Montgomery County was among the areas in KMAland hardest hit by the strong line of storms hitting the region late Friday evening-early Saturday morning. Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman tells KMA News the damage was mixed. While some parts of the county were sparred, other locations received significant damage.
"Just about every town had some sort of tree branches, maybe power poles, power lines down," said Hamman. "But, the majority of the damage was really concentrated around the Walline Church area. For those that aren't familiar, that's northeast of Stanton on Q Avenue, from about 150th to 180th Street. Real widespread damage--a lot of trees down, uprooted. Power lines affected. Several outbuildings with some roof damage. Then, there's several grain bins that sustained a lot of damage as well in that area."
Hamman says wind speeds in that vicinity were clocked between 60-to-70 mph. Crop damage was also extensive in that same area.
"It's tough to pinpoint anytime there's a wind event, when one side of the road looks worse than the other side," he said. "But, definitely up around the Walline Church area, the crops up there around that area sustained the most damage, from what I can tell."
Hamman says this weekend's storm was different from the one that hit the county June 24th.
"The storm back in June obviously had a lot of big hail," said Hamman. "So, thankfully, I don't think we saw as much hail as we did back then. But, definitely, a lot more wind, a lot stronger wind, a lot more areas that sustained wind damage, unfortunately."
He adds the early Saturday morning event was the latest in what he calls a "strange year" for severe weather. The National Weather Service in Omaha says more severe activity is possible on Wednesday.