(Nebraska City) -- One Nebraska town is ready to celebrate freedom with a can't-miss event.
Treestock is back for another year in Nebraska City July 2-4. The festival is a high-energy three days that attracts visitors both near and far. Tammy Partsch says that the town will definitely be buzzing with activity during the Independence Day entertainment.
"We're hoping that we get some good visitors to come into town, but also there's a lot of fun things for our locals as well," said Partsch. "There are food trucks and bounce houses and fireworks Saturday night. Sunday morning there's a car show, community worship service, and then we have family games in the park all afternoon. Monday, the fourth, there's a golf scramble and Legion baseball games."
Partsch mentions that they'll also have a cornhole tournament, color dash, pancakes, and of course plenty of musical talent to headline their concert series.
"We have four awesome bands," said Partsch. "We start the day at one o'clock with the live music and it's The Wildwoods. At three o'clock, is the Bolzen Beer Band and then our five o'clock band is Mike Semrad & the Riverhawks. Our headliner at seven o'clock on Saturday night is Sheila Greenland -- it should be a ton of fun."
Following the final performance of the night is a mix of aerial and ground fireworks displays. This year will feature a number of patriotic themes such as the Statue of Liberty and even scenes from the hit movie "Top Gun."
For over 40 years, Treestock ran as a single night of fireworks and fun. Partsch says that as they continued the tradition, they wanted to find ways to get people to stick around and enjoy everything that Nebraska City has to offer -- finding some historical inspiration from the town's tree-related fame and the phenomenon of Woodstock.
"We've been trying to think of 'how do we capture all the people that come to town for the fireworks show and get them to stay a little bit longer'," said Partsch. "So we decided last year to incorporate an all-day, live concert and it was really well received."
Of course, Partsch says the expansion of Treestock wouldn't have been possible without the time and effort of numerous local organizations.
Treestock will kick off on Saturday, July 2 with the AWC Color Dash at 9 a.m. in Steinhart Park. Many events are free, however some do require pre-registration or an entrance fee to participate in. For more information on sign ups and all that's taking place in Nebraska City during the weekend, visit nebraskacity.com/festivals. You can hear the full interview with Tammy Partsch below.