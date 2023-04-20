(Treynor) -- Disney’s High School Musical will be coming to the stage in Treynor this weekend as part of an all student-run production.
The show is the first of its kind at Treynor High School and started as the brainchild of student director Korbin Hunter, who is a senior at Treynor.
“I’ve been involved in the theater program for my entire time in high school, and I was like ‘what can I do to leave my mark on the school and make sure everyone has a good time?’,” Hunter said. “I decided that it would be a great idea to have a Spring musical because our school has never done that before, so I opened it up and all kids [grades] 6-12 were invited to audition.”
The switch from a normal, faculty-led production to a full student operation has been an enjoyable and unique experience for those involved.
“It’s been really fun,” Hunter said. ‘We were all really able to take the reins and pitch off of each other what would work and what doesn’t. We all get this new experience and I just think the dynamic is really fun because we have all walks of life, all experience levels, all age groups.”
The money collected from the show’s attendance will be donated to the Treynor High School speech program.
“All the other departments at the school have boosters that will support all their activities, but there really isn’t anything like that for the speech program,” Hunter said. “That’s part of the reason we did it, to raise money for future students that want to do speech and hopefully get them involved, especially the underclassmen.”
Treynor High School’s student-run production of Disney’s High School Musical will take place at 2:30 P.M. Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23.
Click here to purchase tickets.
Click below to hear the full interview with Hunter, as well as student actors Evan Frey and Kallie Danker, from the KMA Morning Show.