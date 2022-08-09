(Treynor-Carson) -- A Treynor man faces a bevy of charges following reports of gunshots in Carson early Saturday morning.
The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to Broadway Street in Carson shortly after 3 a.m. for a report of multiple rounds of gun fire that had struck a residence with occupants inside and dealt property damage. Upon investigation, authorities say 21-year-old Broc Livengood of Treynor was arrested and charged with attempt to commit murder, second degree criminal mischief, carrying a weapon, and reckless use of a firearm.
The Sheriff's Office says deputies were also dispatched to Treynor shortly after the Carson incident for more reports of hearing gunshots. Around 9:00 a.m., authorities say the sheriff's office received a report of property damage to a Treynor residence that appeared to be inflicted by a bullet.
The Sheriff's Office says no injuries were reported to any residents inside the buildings at the time of the shootings. An investigation in Treynor is still ongoing, but authorities believe the two incidents are connected. An estimate on the property damage is still unknown at this time.
Livengood was taken to the Pottawattamie County Jail and later released after posting bond.