(Council Bluffs) -- A Treynor man has been sentenced to prison in connection with an investment fraud scheme.
The Southern District Court of Iowa says 53-year-old Jeffrey M. Carley formerly of Treynor was sentenced to five years in prison in federal court Tuesday for scamming victims using a sham investment company. Carley was ordered to pay just over $1.3 million in restitution to the victims, and will also serve three years of supervised release following his prison term. Carley pled guilty to Wire Fraud in October 2021. The sentencing judge noted the length of time the scheme lasted and age of the victims as some of the aggravating factors in this case to determine the five-year sentence.
Carley was a financial investment counselor who owned or had an ownership interest in Carley Financial Group, Prosperity Partners, and Main Street Solutions. From as early as 2013, until December 2020, Carley encouraged clients to move money from their traditional IRA accounts to a "self-directed" IRA. He then advised them to move that money to investment opportunities Carley had interest in and advised they would receive a financial return, without disclosing his personal ownership or interest in the investments. Additionally, Carley failed to invest the clients' money and instead used the funds for personal expenses.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case, which was prosecuted by the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.