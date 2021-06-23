(Treynor) -- Officials in the Treynor School District are offering the public a close-up look at recent facility improvements.
Residents are invited to an open house Sunday from 2-to-4 p.m. at Treynor High School and the elementary building. School officials set the event to showcase the renovation and additon work completed through an $11.5 million bond issue approved by voters in September, 2018. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Treynor School Superintendent Dr. Mark Hopkins says the high school additions include four new classrooms, a new 500-seat auditorium, and a new art, band and vocal classroom.
"It's a beautiful facility," said Hopkins. "It's really good for our students and our teachers in the fine arts in that area. With the four new classrooms, we're able to expand a little bit, spread students out. We needed some more space as we grow as a district--so, that will be beneficial."
Also on display: the high school's new wrestling and weight room. Hopkins says the high school's former auditorium was converted into a big open space for wrestling activities.
"We were able to actually use it this last wrestling season," he said. "It's a beautiful facility there, with new practice mats and competition mats--so, we're pretty proud of that. We expanded the weight room, have some more room in there for students. That's next to our west gym."
Visitors may also view the new transportation facility constructed behind Treynor Elementary School. Hopkins says construction work began in the summer of 2019, and continued during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Thanks for the actions by the governor in not restricting construction work," said Hopkins, "they were able to do their own mitigation, and masking and those kind of strategies. They were able to keep right on going. Actually, it all worked out. Of course, we didn't like the school closure that spring. But, that actually allowed the construction crew to start renovating in our high school addition once we knew students weren't coming back last spring."
The superintendent credits everyone in the district--including instructors, staff members and the Treynor School Board--in guiding the district through not only the construction work, but also the coronavirus pandemic. He also saluted the district's students for coping with unusual circumstances.
"Considering all the things we dealt with, they had a pretty normal year--except for masks and mitigation," he said. "They still had successes, they were still learning, they were still participating in activities. We were very fortunate we made it through the year okay."
Portions of the high school not open during Sunday's open house include the building's old band and vocal classrooms. Construction crews are converting those areas into new locker room space. Plans call for the entire project to be wrapped up in August. You can hear the entire interview with Dr. Mark Hopkins here: