(Treynor) -- Treynor students were reminded of the potentially grim consequences of poor choices associated with driving.
Iowa State Patrol, Pottawattamie County, and Treynor emergency personnel responded to a fatal car accident in the Treynor High School parking lot Friday morning that, fortunately, was only a drill. In partnership with local law enforcement and emergency services, Treynor's Keep Kids Alive Drive 25 Organization held a mock crash for the school district's 8th through 12th graders. Patrol District 3 Public Resource Officer Ryan Devault applauded the Keep Kids Alive chapter's work and said the event was months in the making.
"It was a couple months worth of preparation, just trying to make sure everybody was on the same page and getting everything in line," said Devault. "Obviously with crashes, probably one of the things that I told them right away was 'you're not going to mess it up, everything is different.' We can have this thing drawn out to a tee on paper, but when fire and rescue show up, no scene is ever the same for us. So it was good everybody just kind of went with the flow and you deal with what you need to deal with."
The mock crash, preceded by a short student-made video setting the scene, lasted roughly 30 minutes. Devault says the timeframe was close to accurate for the immediate medical response, but in total, the scene would have lasted much longer.
"That scene probably would have lasted a couple hours or more, just simply because we have investigators that come in, we leave cars the way they are, we have to set up detours in place depending on the roadway that they are on," said Devault. "Typically, that was kind of a quickened version, I guess you'd say, of it."
The staged scene was followed by a victim impact speech from Andyn White, whose older brother Tristan White was struck and killed by a vehicle while running on a gravel road in preparation for the upcoming wrestling season in November 2015. A question and answer session was also held with law enforcement and the seven students acting in the crash.
Devault says he hopes the demonstration and all the events from the day can impact the students and the choices they make while driving a vehicle.
"Visually seeing their friends and people that they know that they go to school with every day and participate with in extra curricular activities, just seeing them impacted and seeing them with the cuts and the injuries and the death, as far as loading somebody up into a body bag and putting them in the back of a funeral home hearse," said Devault. "We're hoping that impacts them in more ways than just standing up in front of them and kind of preaching at them a little bit as far as 'don't do this, and don't do that.'"
Devault says it's refreshing to get students involved in preparing and performing what is a regular exercise for emergency personnel.
"We've been on hundreds of these throughout our career, but it's always fun to get the kids involved in how they see it, or how they perceive it, and then to try to carry that out for them I guess," said Devault. "Because ultimately it was their committee that was putting this together and they put it together in a way that they were hoping would impact their friends and classmates here at Treynor."
The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office, Treynor Fire and Rescue, and Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home participated in the demonstration.