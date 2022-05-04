(Treynor) — The Treynor Community School District has named Lewis Central High School Principal Dr. Joel Beyenhof as their next superintendent.
In an announcement Wednesday, the district announced Beyenhof was selected following interviews with three finalists Monday. A veteran southwest Iowa educator, Beyenhof has served as high school principal at Lewis Central since 2012. He previously was a middle school principal in the Council Bluffs Community School District, as well as an assistant principal and activities director and math teacher.
"It's a great honor to have this opportunity to lead such as a rich and historic district that has had such excellence in academics, activities and facilities," said Beyenhof. "This excitement that I have for this new position is also shared by my wife and our four children."
Beyenhof holds a doctorate degree in educational administration from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. He also has a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Doane University and master’s degree in educational administration and supervision from UNO. Beyenhof says Treynor’s history of excelling in a number of areas made the district enticing.
"I feel very blessed to be asked to join the Treynor School District and family, not only where excellence is expected, but excellence is achieved," said Beyenhof. "This is very visible in the district's academics, activities, facilities, but most importantly, in every person that I've interacted with over the interview process and my research in the district speak volumes about the culture and climate of the district and makes me so excited to join the family."
Treynor’s School Board worked with Grundmeyer Leader Services to fill the position, which was vacated when Dr. Mark Hopkins resigned to become a professor at the University of Iowa. Beyenhof’s tenure begins July 1st.