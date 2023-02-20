(Treynor) -- This calendar year marks the 100th birthday of Treynor State Bank.
TS Bank is celebrating the milestone by getting the community involved, according to spokeswoman Kelsey Stupfell.
“We’re very excited to announce our 100-year anniversary,” Stupfell said. “Our mission as a company is to ignite prosperity and we’re really dedicated to changing lives and communities across the Midwest. We have our eight locations in Southwest Iowa and Central Iowa, so we’ll be celebrating different clients and [staging] different community appreciation events in those communities as we work throughout the year.”
TS Bank operates in several area communities, including Treynor, Council Bluffs, Atlantic, Corning, Macedonia and, most recently, Ames.
The new Ames location, set to launch this year, will allow for TS Bank to expand its operations and serve the public away from its original roots.
“It’s really great to just have pockets in each of our areas,” Stupfell said. “We originally were very dedicated to the Southwest Iowa, Loess Hills soil because we have a lot of agricultural roots and we continue to grow, so it’s really cool to just see that impact and what that’s gonna look like in the next hundred years.”
On top of serving its customers, TS Bank is known for its community outreach, which started in 2007 with a meeting of the owners, when each of them agreed on giving 10% of the bank’s income back to the community.
“That’s really where our annual commitment of reinvesting 10% of our pre-tax income back into the community comes from, and that continues today,” Stupfell. “Since that time, we’ve actually invested over $5 million into our communities and that has also included our financial literacy program, which has impacted over 140,000 students and adults with economic practices, financial literacy and just overall education.”
TS Bank has events planned throughout the year to celebrate its 100th year of service. To find out more, visit tsbank.com
Click below to hear the full interview with Stupfell from the KMA Morning Show.