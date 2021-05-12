(Treynor) -- Students at the Treynor Elementary School have been heavily involved in multiple competitions.
On Tuesday, Treynor Principal Jill Kay and a handful of her student's joined AM in the AM's "School Chatter" to discuss those events.
One of the students -- Carolyne Jorgenson -- is receiving national recognition for a school project she did in Treynor's project-based curriculum called "Invention Convention."
"She created an invention," Kay said. "She moved onto state, and she is now going on to the national convention."
Jorgenson's invention centered around making it easier to leash her dog.
"Caroline's problem was that the puppy would wiggle all over, so she had a hard time getting the leash on the hook of the dog collar," Kay said. "So she decided to create a dog collar that had lots of hooks around the caller. No matter if the puppy wiggled, she was able to get it on the leash without him getting away."
Aside from Jorgenson's innovative leash, 12 Treynor students participated in a district flag essay competition. Corinne Anderson placed second out of 62 participants.
"I really enjoy writing," Anderson said. "Our first topic was to write about the flag and what it means to you. I knew I had to put myself in the soldier's shoes and think about what the flag means to them and how they represent. I put all my emotion into that paper and finished second in the district."
Jorgenson and Anderson's successes were among the many things highlighted during Tuesday's School Chatter segment, which can be heard below.