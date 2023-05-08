Beth Nielsen Lakin Award Winner

Tri-Center 5th Grade Instructor Beth Nielsen (far left) is the first of four Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Award recipients for 2023. Nielsen poses with her son, daughter and husband behind a $10,000 check--something each Lakin Award recipient receives. Each instructors' school districts also receive $2,500. 

 Photo courtesy of Green Hills AEA

(Neola) -- Some KMAland instructors are receiving a very special award over the next few weeks.

Beth Nielsen, a 5th grade instructor in the Tri-Center Community School District, is the first 2023 recipient of the Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Award. Nielsen received the award during a surprise school-wide assembly Monday morning. Instructors from non-urban schools within a 40-mile radius of the late philanthropist Charles Lakin's hometown of Emerson are eligible for the award. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Show," spokesman John Paul says Lakin created the award back in 2008 in memory of teachers who made a difference in his life.

"There were a lot of kids who I think at that time dropped out of school," said Paul. "Those who were in farm or ag, junior high was all the further along that they made it. There were teachers who made a difference in his life, kept him in school to get his education. That's where it started from way back. Then, he wanted to do a turnaround, and help out later on. It was developed going into 2008."

Green Hills AEA officials say 220 nominations were received throughout the nominating period. Recipients receive $10,000 for personal usge, with $2,500 awarded to the instructors' school districts. Nielsen is one of four recipients of this year's Lakin Awards.

