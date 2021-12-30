Josie McMinemee
Photo: Vinelink

(Neola) -- A teacher and coach from the Tri-Center Community School District faces felony charges following allegations and an investigation by the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office. 

According to a report from KETV, 26-year-old Josie McMinemee -- a high school agriculture teacher and head softball coach -- has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor by a school employee and exhibition of obscene materials to minors. 

McMinemee was placed on leave by the school on December 13th.  

The investigation is still ongoing. 

