(Neola) -- A teacher and coach from the Tri-Center Community School District faces felony charges following allegations and an investigation by the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office.
According to a report from KETV, 26-year-old Josie McMinemee -- a high school agriculture teacher and head softball coach -- has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor by a school employee and exhibition of obscene materials to minors.
McMinemee was placed on leave by the school on December 13th.
The investigation is still ongoing.