(Denison) -- For the ninth year in a row, barbecue enthusiasts are set to descend on Denison for the annual Tri-City BBQ Fest.
The festival, which was started to pay homage to the city's meatpacking industry, is an annual community celebration for the whole family. Mariah Nutt with the Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County says the event has grown in popularity and requires the entire community to pull it off.
"We do have our staff working on it," said Nutt. "But, we're very lucky to have volunteers. It takes close to 100 volunteers to get this thing going, so we're forever grateful to them."
The event begins Friday evening with a food court, beer garden and kids zone starting at 5 p.m. Other events scheduled on Saturday include a car show, fun run, several kids events and barbecue tasting and judging. Each day also features music, headlined by Nashville recording artists Tyler Rich and Adam Doleac.
"They've already made a name for themselves," said Nutt. "They are up-and-comers still, so I think we'll hear way more from them in the future. It's exciting to have those big headliner names come to Denison, Iowa and for us to be able to give it to our community for free."
Of course, the main attraction for the event is the KCBS-sanctioned barbecue contest. Nutt says the competition draws in some of the best teams from around the Midwest.
"We have 29 teams signed up right now for our pro competition and then our backyard competition has 16 teams," said Nutt. "For pro, 29 is the most we've ever had, so that's an amazing number for us and we're super happy with it."
For a full schedule of events, visit the Tri-City BBQ Fest website.