(Braddyville) -- Three suspects face charges in connection with a burglary investigation in Page County.

Shenandoah Police say 23-year-old Keith James Land and 24-year-old Savannah Ashley Taylor, both of Council Bluffs, and 26-year-old Aaron Robert Gerald Cole of Atlantic were arrested early Monday morning for 2nd degree theft. Shortly after midnight, Page County sheriff's deputies notified Shenandoah police officers of a theft of a truck and trailer plus some property in the 2600 block of 320th Street in Braddyville. Shortly before 1:40 a.m., officers located a vehicle in the 600 block of South Fremont Street matching the stolen truck's description, and conducted a traffic stop.

Land--the vehicle's driver--and the other two suspects who were passengers in the vehicle were arrested. Land and Taylor are being held in the Page County Jail on $5,000 bond. Cole also had a valid Pottawattamie County warrant for escaping a residential correctional facility. He is being held in the Page County Jail without bond.

Page and Fremont County sheriff's deputies assisted Shenandoah Police at the scene. Further charges are pending.

